Ananya Panday Charms In Blue Saree At Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray's Wedding

The wedding festivities have begun and groom Ivor McCray is ready to get married to his fiancé Alanna Panday. Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra and many more arrived at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Mumbai to bless lanna and Ivor. Images from the wedding procession showed the groom dancing to the dhol beats with his friends and family members. Meanwhile, the band members with floral umbrellas and a decked up mare made a grand entry at the wedding venue.

Alanna and Ivor's wedding festivities have kickstarted on a jubilant note. Judging by Ananya's look for the wedding, it seems like the bridesmaids have opted for blue and white colour for their attires.

Ivor dressed up in a cream coloured sherwani and had a blast riding the mare to his wedding. His close friends danced in his baraat.

Alanna and Ivor's wedding festivities

Alanna Panday and Ivor's wedding festivities began earlier this month. Recently, their start-studded haldi ceremony took place. Several celebrities from the film fraternity joined the ceremony and blessed the couple. Meanwhile, their sangeet also took place and the guest list included Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alvira Khan and Dia Mirza, among others.

Alanna's wedding celebrations kickstarted with a beautiful bridal brunch and Ananya Panday was a part of her bride squad. Ivor proposed to Alanna in Maldives back in November 2021 and they have been engaged since then. Later, she announced her engagement on her social media handle, while her fans showered her with love and blessings.