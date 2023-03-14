Alanna Panday Mehendi Ceremony: A Glimpse Of The Couple From Pre-wedding Festivities

Alanna Panday is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray. Stylist to the stars Ami Patel took to her Instagram handle to share some photos of the pair who went with mint green as their colour of choice. Ami Patel who dressed the duo for the occasion, shared details on who and what Alanna and Ivor wore.

Details on the looks

The bride and groom-to-be wore well-coordinated Rahul Mishra ensembles. Designer Rahul Mishra has also been in the news since yesterday as Oscar-awardee Kartiki Gonsalves wore an outfit from the designer as she went up on stage to collect the trophy. In her post, Ami also revealed that the couple wore Shri Paramani Jewels. The pictures for the ceremony were taken by celebrity-favourite wedding filmmakers The House On The Clouds. The House On The Clouds have also previously shot for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. More recently, they were part of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's ceremonies.

Family in attendance

A new photo was shared by the Instagram handle Wedding Sutra in which Alanna and Ivor can be seen standing with the formers parents, Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Also in the frame are producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri.

The mehendi ceremony was attended by cousin Ananya Panday, aunt Bhavana Pandey and uncle Chunky Panday. Also in attendance were family friends Nandita Mahatani, Renu Chainani, Baba Siddique, Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol. Some of Alanna's friends such as Karan Mehta, Aaliyah Kashyap and Alaviaa Jaffrey were also spotted before entering the venue.