Ananya Panday Reacts To Compliment On Looking Good With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday was recently spotted at an event where she shared a candid moment with the paparazzi. As she posed for the cameras, the photographers teased her by talking about her rumoured boyfreind Aditya Roy Kapur. The Khaali Peeli actress blushed at the mention of Aditya's name.

Ananya Panday reacts to Aditya Roy Kapur's name



At red carpet, Ananya obliged all the photographers and posed for the cameras. Before walking ahead, she briefly interacted with the paparazzi. A person complimented her on her recent ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week. This quip was followed by a remark about how good she looked walking the ramp with a certain somebody. Since Ananya walked the ramp with Aditya Roy Kapur, the reference was evidently about him. Ananya blushed and waved off the comment. She proceeded to pose for a few more pictures before walking away.



For the event, Ananya wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit and an embellished neckline. She opted for a dark moody makeup to elevate her look.

At the event, Aditya and Ananya were spotted sitting by each other's side. In one picture, they appeared with Sidharth Malhotra.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured relationship

Ananya Panday sparked speculation about dating Aditya Roy Kapur after an appearance on a chat show early last year. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They also walked the Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year fueling further speculation about their romance.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. She has completed filming for her next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, while she continues to shoot for an untitled film with Vikramaditya Motwane. She will also feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

She will also be making her web series debut with Call Me Bae, where she will be dishing out fashion advice. Aditya Roy Kapur on the other hand, was last seen in The Night Manager. He has Vardhan Ketkar's Gumraah lined up for release on April 7.