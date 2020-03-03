Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday Shares A Throwback Pic; Amuses Sanjay Kapoor

Chunky Panday is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. He is known for his jovial and funny roles in the film. Apart from being an actor, Chunky Panday is also an avid social media user. He keeps posting throwback pictures and entertains fans with his quirky appearance. Recently Chunky Panday shared a throwback picture where his legs seemed to be the centre of attraction.

Chunky Panday recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and his wife Bhavana Pandey. The couple looked adorable as they posed together in this lovely picture. Bhavana Pandey is seen wearing a floral bathing suit and a pair of sunglasses while Chunky Panday sported an orange t-shirt and blue shorts with a pair of rectangular sunglasses. Along with the picture, Chunky Panday captioned the image by writing “1997 Chennai Diaries.” Check out the picture below.

Seeing the picture several fans went on to compliment the actor and his wife for how cute they were looking. Apart from fans, Chunky Panday’s good friend Sanjay Kapoor commented something that will leave fans in splits. He wrote saying “Hot legs" and told Bhavana not to get too excited as he was talking about her husband. To which Bhavana Panday replied saying that she totally agrees with Sanjay Kapoor. Check out their cute banter below.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey are complete couple goals as Chunky keeps treating fans with his adorable moments with his wife. He keeps sharing throwback pictures of him and his wife. Here are some of their cute moments together on Instagram.

