Ananya Panday's Dad Chunky Panday To Play Her Reel-life Father In Next Film?

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday have been making the headlines for several reasons. A few days ago, when the former had received an award, the latter took to his official social media handle to express his happiness, and fans adored it. Now, there have been reports that state that the father-daughter will be seen sharing the big-screen for the first time. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Will Chunky Panday play father to Ananya Panday on-screen?

If reports are to be believed, Chunky Panday will be cast as Ananya Panday's on-screen father in a forthcoming film. It will be directed by one of the most renowned filmmakers of Bollywood. The two have adorable chemistry in real life, and fans are thrilled to hear the news of their upcoming film.

It will be the first time for the father-daughter duo to appear on the big screen together. Nothing has been made official by the two actors. But if the reports are true, it will be one of the most anticipated films of their careers.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in an intense romance and action-thriller flick titled Khaali Peeli. It will feature Ishaan Khatter as Arush Rawat, and Ananya Pandey as Advika Verma. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan and will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Khaali Peeli is slated to be released in June 2020.

She will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film. The name of which has not yet been made official by the makers, but it will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, along with Panday. It is expected to be released in 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Panday and Chaturvedi sharing the big-screen.

