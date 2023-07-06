Ananya Panday Confirms Her Cameo In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shares BTS Photo

Quick links:
Ananya Panday to shake a leg with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released by the makers on July 4. It gave viewers a glimpse of the drama, romance and musical that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will explore. Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Ananya Panday was in one of the scenes. Ananya made a brief appearance in what seemed like a dance sequence.
In the trailer, Ananya Panday was spotted in what seemed to be a dance number in the film. She appeared midway through the trailer and grooved alongside Ranveer Singh. Amid all the speculations and rumours about her appearance in the film, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news.
(Ananya Panday to play a cameo role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the exact same outfit from the dance sequence in the trailer. In the photo, she was seen posing for a selfie with Ranveer Singh and the director of the film. Ananya also penned a sweet note for the Gully Boy actor on the occasion of his birthday.
The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gave major hints about the storyline of the film. The full-length trailer featured the story of conflicting families who differ in culture, as well as class.
The clip showcased snippets from two songs including Jhumka and Dhindora. Before the trailer was released, makers dropped the first single, Tum Kya Mile, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.