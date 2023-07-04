Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Eagle-eyed Fans Spot This Actor In A Cameo Role

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 4. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as an on-screen couple. The 3-minute-long trailer was a mix of drama, comedy, romance and conflict. However, another actor's appearance in a small segment was a surprise for the viewers.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie will also feature Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

In a song sequence, eagle eyed viewers spotted an actress, who will be in the film in a cameo role.

A surprise cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gave major Bollywood rom-com vibes to the viewers. A passing glimpse in the video captured the Gully Boy actor grooving with a woman in a club setting. Fans were quick to notice that it was Ananya Panday who was grooving with Ranveer in the song with plenty of background dancers.

(Fans notice Ananya Panday in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Ananya Panday was dressed in a shimmery red costume with frills while Ranveer wore a bling jacket, trousers and a tank top. The duo was seen performing whilst being surrounded by dancers, in what seemed like an energetic dance number. Nevertheless, the makers have not yet confirmed her cameo in the film but it will certainly be something to look forward to.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer hints at over-the-top family drama

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gave some hints about the plot of the much-anticipated film. The three-minute-long trailer featured the tale of conflicting families who differ in both class and culture.

The trailer also featured snippets from the songs like Dhindora and Jhumka. Before the trailer of the movie was released, the makers dropped the first song, Tum Kya Mile. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, it received a positive response from the viewers.