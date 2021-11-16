Ananya Panday Fires Up Her Instagram First Time Since Run-ins With NCB; Sees A Rainbow

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Monday made her comeback on photo & video-sharing social networking site Instagram for the first time after her name cropped up in relation to the Aryan Khan cruise drug bust case. Ananya Panday on Monday took to her Instagram and posted a short clip in which the actor can be seen sitting in the car and slowly the video zooms in highlighting the beautiful scenery behind her. The presence of rainbow in the video adds the punchline to the picturesque scenery behind Ananya Panday. Before this, Ananya Panday made her last post almost a month ago.

The Student of the Year 2 star shared the video with the caption, "You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain" with Hozier’s Song From Eden playing in the background. Among the various to comment on Ananya Panday's post was her mother Bhavana Pandey who welcomed her by posting a bunch of heart emojis.

Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB for questioning on the basis of details the anti-drug agency obtained from an alleged WhatsApp conversation on Aryan Khan’s phone. NCB's Mumbai zonal unit visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra and asked her to appear before the NCB to record her statement. Ananya's electronic devices were also seized by NCB and reportedly sent for forensic analysis. Ananya appeared before the NCB accompanied by her actor-father Chunky Panday. Ananya Panday was grilled for almost 2 hours and sources informed Republic that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede questioned the actor in the case.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the movie titled 'Student of the Year 2' released in 2019. Following the 'Student of the Year 2', Ananya Panday acted in the movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in the same year alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. For her powerful performance, Ananya won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Then, Ananya was seen in the movie 'Khali Peeli' alongside Bollywood actor Ishan Khatter which was released in 2020. She will now be seen in the upcoming movie 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

(Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)