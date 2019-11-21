Ananya Panday: Take Cues From Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Party Looks This Festive Season

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday won over movie buffs with her charming looks and chic-fashion after marking her debut with Student of the Year 2. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is hailed for her sartorial choices and her Instagram wall is testament of her chic sense of style. She is super-active on social media and keeps her fans updated. Ananya knows how to engage with the audience by posting out-of-the-world and gorgeous pictures. Here are some of Panday’s looks from which you can get some fashion-inspiration.

1. The perfect party ensemble

Ananya Panday made head turns with her all-black outfit in a party hosted by Karan Johar. The Student of the Year actor donned patterned lacy top over a black bralette. She teamed it up with a pair of black leather pants with an exclusive belt. Ananya has left her straightened hair open. She has worn strappy high heels to complete the look.

Also read: Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In Her Silver Gown; Latest Instagram Post | Read Here

Also read: Ananya Panday: How To Style A Look Like Your Favourite Celebrity

2. Love for denim

Ananya’s love for denim outfits is evident in her various pictures on Instagram. The actor has slayed her all-denim look with swag. The actor has donned buttoned short denim skirt and paired it up with a knotted denim shirt. She has worn rugged sky blue denim jacket over it. Flaunting her toned midriff, Ananya has opted for soft curls. The actress is giving fun vibes with her pouty face and playful pose. You can style your party look with this iconic pairing.

Also read: Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Give Bollywood BFF Goals

3. Rocking the sequined attires

Add a little sparkle to your party look, just like Ananya Panday in this outfit. Donning white sequined dress, Panday is giving out major fashion goals. Ornated with shiny discs, this striped outfit is glamming up the actor’s look. With the plunging neckline, Panday’s dress has flares adorned over it. Ananya has worn fringed footwear and sported minimal makeup which rounded off her look.

Also read: Ananya Panday Shares A Video With Her Sister That We Can All Relate To | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.