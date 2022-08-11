Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal & Seema Pahwa Roped In For Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'

Dream Girl is by and large Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hit ever at the box office. The film received fairly good reviews across the board which makes perfect commercial sense for the makers to greenlight its sequel. Dream Girl also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz. The makers are now gearing up for the film's sequel, but there is set to be a fresh cast of actors in the second instalment.

Earlier, there were reports that Sara Ali Khan had been finalised for the lead role alongside the Article 15 star. Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash was also in the running for the leading lady's part in Dream Girl 2, as per reports. However, now the recent development states that not Sara not Tejasswi, but Ananya Panday has bagged the role. Along with that, the other cast members have also been finalised.

Ananya Panday to play the lead role alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have roped in Ananya Panday, who is all set for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, as the leading lady in the second part of Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial. Not only this, apart from the Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. With this, Khurrana will mark his fourth collaboration with Seema after Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, Amar Kaushik’s Bala and Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming action flick Liger. She will also be next seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s Zoya Akhtar-backed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha-directorial Anek. His upcoming project includes Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.