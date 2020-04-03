Ananya Panday Reveals Why She Got Rejected For 'Aladdin'; Read Details

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is just two films old and yet has a humungous fan following. Her last movie Pati Patni Aur Woh was a massive success at the box office. During a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday revealed that her first audition wasn’t for her debut movie Student of the Year 2.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Answers Questions About Love Life And What She Looks For In A Man

The diva revealed that she first auditioned for the 2019 action movie Aladdin. Previously it was also reported that even co-actor Tara Sutaria had also auditioned for the same role. Ananya Panday said that she remembers when Aladdin had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for the movie. The Student of the Year 2 actor added that they had to record a video and Ananya Panday remembered recording a video on her phone donning a red ensemble.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria's Perfectly Styled Bralettes Are Absolute Fashion Essentials

Ananya Panday further said that she had to recite a few dialogues of the character Jasmine and the scene went well. However, later the makers of the movie informed everyone that they have to sing, which was something she couldn't do. At this point, the actor was confused about what to do. She also thought about making someone else sing for her and lip sync it in front of the camera. Later, Ananya got rejected for that.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning In Sizzling Pink Top | See Pics

What is next in store for Ananya Panday?

She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was a massive success at the box office and was much loved by fans and critics alike. Ananya Panday has some interesting projects lined up for her. She will be next seen in Khaali- Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

In a recent interview, the diva also revealed that the shooting of the last day of Khaali-Peeli was left incomplete due to Coronavirus lockdown. Ananya Panday will also share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in a yet-untitled movie.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Showcases Her Sketching Skills, Milap Zaveri Can't Stop Praising Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.