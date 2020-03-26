Tara Sutaria Showcases Her Sketching Skills, Milap Zaveri Can't Stop Praising Her

Due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, The government of India has been requesting people to stay at home and practice social-distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness regarding staying at home. During this self-isolation, the actors are also giving a glimpse of all the activities they have been doing to keep themselves busy during this self-quarantine. Recently, Tara Sutaria gave her fans a quick update about how she is spending her quarantine and director Milap Zaveri can’t get over it.

Tara Sutaria shared a picture of a charcoal sketch. The actor shared a charcoal sketch of a feminine face with linings of brows, eyes, nose, and lips. Tara captioned the picture, “The product of finding my old paper and charcoal🖤.”

As soon as the actor posted the picture, her fans started showering love and appreciation for the post. From director Milap Zaveri to Ananya Panday, the actor received a lot of praise from her celebrity fans too. Milap Zaveri went on to post a cute comment on Tara’s picture saying ‘You cannot be so talented. It's unfair”. The duo then had a fun spat in the comment section.

Tara Sutaria replied back to the comment saying she feels she is terrible right now and plans to go back to doing all this. Milap Zaveri then mocked Tara Sutaria saying that while she is doing that, can she also find a cure for corona. He ended her comment by mocking her and saying that if anyone can, she can also do it.

Tara Sutaria has been quite active on Instagram connecting with her fans during her self-quarantine. The actor has been spreading awareness and urging her fans to stay safe and stay home. She also penned an awareness plea in the recent past where she requested her fans to stay home and stay healthy. She also mentioned that we all are in this together and we will get through this.

