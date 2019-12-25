Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor - How 2019 Fared For These Young Actors

2019 was a great year for all the younger actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday. All these young actors not only appeared in hit films but served us with some of their best looks. All these young actors have proven their potential on-screen, and the audience has also received them warmly as well. Let’s look at the works of these young actors in 2019 and review their year:

Also read: Ananya Pandey And Kartik Aaryan Spotted Together At 'Ghost Stories' Screening

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, after making her debut in Marathi film Sairat’s remake Dhadak, is going to appear in three more films. She is set to appear in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She is also going to appear in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza, which is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language horror comedy-drama film.

Also read: Bollywood Star Kids Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Others Who Won Hearts In 2019

Ananya Panday

This was certainly Ananya Panday’s year as she made a whopping entrance in Student Of The Year 2, where she starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Also, she appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she starred with Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also won the Star Screen Award for Fresh Face Of The Year. This year was a great one for Ananya. She is also set to appear in 2020’s Khali Peeli.

Sara Ali Khan

After making her debut film Kedarnath, where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. This is the role that put her on the spot as she also starred alongside popular actor Ranveer Singh. She also won the Star Screen Award for Best Female Debut. Sara also has two more movies releasing in 2020 - Coolie No. 1 and Aaj Kal.

Ishaan Khatter

Although he made his first on-screen appearance in 2005’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Ishaan Khatter's first solo movie was Dhadak, the remake of the popular Marathi film Sairat. He appeared alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the film. He is now set to appear in 2020’s Khaali Peeli.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.