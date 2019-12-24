Bollywood Star Kids Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Others Who Won Hearts In 2019

Many of Bollywood star kids enjoy a massive fan following even before their debut. Fans and followers keep themselves updated with their recent activities. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's fan following among others is quite evident from the amount of love and support they receive from the audience. Many star kids marked their debut in 2019 and wowed the audience and the critics with their performances. Here are a few Bollywood star kids, who shined like a bright star in 2019:

Sara Ali Khan in Simmba

Sara Ali Khan is just 2-films old but the star kid has won many hearts. Her performances in Kedarnath and Simmba are appreciated by the leading critics and both her movies bagged a great amount at the box-office. Apart from her acting skills, she is also popular for her down-to-earth and bubbly nature.

Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Daughter of Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday marked her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2. The college-drama gained mixed reviews and was slammed by many netizens for nepotism. But her second release, opposite Kartik Aaryan along with Bhumi Pednekar titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, she stole the limelight as Tapasya. The 2-films old actor has earned a positive response from the audience for her performance in the rom-com directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Athiya Shetty in Motichoor Chaknachoor

Athiya Shetty has not been seen much on the silver screen after her debut in 2015 release Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Her second film Mubarakan released in 2017. After a brief break of almost two years, she was seen romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019's Motichoor Chaknachoor. Though the film failed to entertain the masses, many critics highlighted the performance of Athiya.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's October release War turned out to be a nightmare for many other releases in the same month. The high-octane action-drama set the box-office on fire. The performance and chemistry of Hrithik and Tiger as teacher-student were enjoyed and loved by the audience.

