Inside Photos: Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Cara Delevingne At Dior Show

The Dior Fall 2023 fashion show was a blend of style, culture, glamour and elegance. The fashion show was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai and several stars from Bollywood were in attendance. Not just Indian celebrities, but some international stars also marked their presence, including Thai actors Mile and Apo, Cara Delevingne, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams among others.

Fans got a chance to see their favorite celebrities in fashionable outfits. Meanwhile, some inside pictures from the Dior Fall 2023 show have been doing the rounds on the internet. Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Birla, among others took to their Instagram stories to share some candid photos.

Ananya Panday posed with Mira Rajput, stylist Nikhil Mansata, and editor-in-chief of The Business of Fashion Imran Amed in a photo and wrote, "Here's to changing everything." Singer Ananya Birla also shared a few pictures from the Dior event and one of them featured model-actress Cara Delevingne. She also shared a few pictures with Masaba Gupta, Raja Kumari, and Poorna Jagannathan, among others.

Check out the photos below:

Rapper Raja Kumari also dropped some inside pictures on her Instagram handle and she was seen posing with Diipa Khosla, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Shibani Dandekar, among others. Sonam Kapoor also shared a few inside photos with Poorna Jagannathan and others after attending the event.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic moments

Anushka Sharma also shared some loved up pictures with husband Virat Kohli on Instagram. In the photos, the couple could be seen walking hand-in-hand at the event flashing their bright smiles. The other pictures featured Anushka getting ready for the Dior event and posing with Virat for the cameras.

After Anushka posted the photos, Virat took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "King and Queen in their royal Kingdom."