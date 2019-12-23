Ananya Panday's Most Gorgeous Ethnic And Casual Looks Of 2019

Ananya Panday has been giving her fans all kinds of fashion goals after creating magic on the big screen with her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The young actress certainly has a great sense of style and grace to carry even the craziest of outfits. She has been known to effortlessly pull off any fashion style. From flaunting a contemporary lehenga to her unconventional style of sporting casual outfits, Ananya is always a step ahead when it comes to her style game. Let us take a look at some of the best ethnic and casual looks of the SOTY 2 actress.

Ananya Panday - Best ethnic looks 2019

Ananya Panday - Best casual looks 2019

While it is clear that Ananya Panday can pull off any traditional Indian outfit with ease, the fashionable actor also serves the best inspiration for a weekend outing for her fans. Take a look at some of Ananya's best casual looks that define her signature style and are also easy to recreate for the fans:

On the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently basking in the success of her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which emerged as a solid hit at the box office, opening up to ₹9.10 crores on the first day of release. The movie is currently competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat and Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3. Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli where she will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter. The film is a comedy-romance and is slated to release in June next year.

