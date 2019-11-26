Ananya Pandey Was Inspired By THIS Movie For A Scene In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Details Inside

Ananya Pandey is currently promoting her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya in lead roles. The trailer and songs of the film were recently introduced to fans which have reportedly helped increase the hype around the film. Recently, it was revealed by a source close to the film that Ananya's entry in the film was inspired by a well-known film from Bollywood.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Has A Roving Eye, Here’s Proof

Ananya Pandey's entry in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mudassar Aziz has helmed the romantic-comedy film. As per reports, Director Mudassar Aziz wished for Ananya's entry to be impactful on the audience. So, the director asked Ananya to take inspiration from a Shah Rukh Khan scene from the film Main Hoon Na. The scene where SRK walks down from the train, the director wished for Ananya to create the same impact as Shah Rukh Khan had.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Hits 30 Million Views

It was further revealed that Ananya was actually thrilled to perform the scene as she is a big Shah Rukh fan. The director was reportedly skeptical of shooting the scene on live location but did so after the actor showed confidence and performed her scene without a hitch. Ananya's entry scene in the film was reportedly shot on Kanpur central station which is often seen to be crowded with commuters. She shot the scene amidst all the crowd as the director did not wish for the location to look fake on-screen.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Marital Rape Dialogue To Be Edited Out, Confirms Producer

While asked about the experience of shooting the scene Ananya answered saying that the director asked her to watch Shah Rukh's train station scene from Main Hoon Na and wished to have the same effect on-screen. She stated that there is no better reference than SRK for such sequences as he makes every scene very realistic. The actor added furthermore that she has tried her best to capture the essence of Khan's performance in her scene.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Cast Ananya, Kartik And Bhumi Have A Gala Time At Mumbai College

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.