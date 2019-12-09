Ananya Pandey's Response To Hate Comments; Best Moments From Her Interviews

Ananya Panday is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Student of the year 2. The daughter of Chunky Panday has been quite promising with her killer looks and performances so far. Currently, the actress is busy with the release of her recent film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film has hit the box office recently and has been doing very well with the audience. The critics have given mixed reviews for the film and the movie has crossed 21.43 crore within two days at the box office.

Ananya Panday's response to quirky hate comments on social media

Ananya Panday during one of her promotional interviews for her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh spoke on how she does not want privacy and would love the lifestyle she is living today. She talks about how she grew up seeing her dad in the limelight and always wanted that for herself. In another interview with a leading channel, Ananya Panday was asked to create real accounts and go undercover on social media. The actress gave some sneaky information on what the world thought of other celebrities. Ananya Pandey goes online on the fake Instagram account created by the channel for her and replies to some of the hate comments.

In one of the comments where Ananya Panday was hated by being told of how she does not know how to pose for photographs, she asks the person to teach her how to pose along with a smile. The actress takes a positive approach while replying to her haters. In another interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ananya Pandey played a game of two truths and a lie with her co-stars, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and the actress won the game with her quirky lies.

Ananya Panday's film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is currently roaring with great numbers at the box office. The rom-com film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and even today has struck a chord with the viewers.

