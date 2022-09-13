'Andaaz' Producer Reveals Priyanka Chopra Cried After Getting Vamp’s Role In 'Aitraaz'

Actor Priyanka Chopra played a negative role in the 2004 critically acclaimed film Aitraaz. Now, Andaaz producer Suneel Darshan recalled the time when he first met the Bajirao Mastani actor, thereby revealing that he made her sit down and tried to talk to her as she was denying to take on the role of a vamp. Darshan went on to state that he was assured of only two things, "either I was gonna make a huge success of this girl, or this was going to be a big disaster."

Aitraaz producer claims Priyanka Chopra cried after getting vamp’s role in the film

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Suneel Darshan recalled his first meeting with Priyanka Chopra. He said, "I mean the first look was you know… I had worked with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi, they were actresses.. very beautiful girls. I said ‘Oh my this is really different’."

He continued, "I made her sit down and tried to talk to her. In 15 minutes, I was assured of only two things, either I was gonna make a huge success of this girl, or this was going to be a big disaster."

Darshan further revealed that the former Miss World was not interested in taking up the negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s Aitraaz, but he 'drilled it into her head' that this was a good role.

"PC, she said she was approached for a vamp’s role and she was so upset, she cried, she went home and she went to sleep. I said after you wake up come back to the office. She was here and I pressed on her the importance of her doing the role. I thought I drilled it into her head and yes it was wonderful for them to be in Aitraaz," he asserted.

Stating that Priyanka's eyes and voice were her 'plus points', the producer still felt that she had 'few defects'. He stated, "PC for me was those eyes.. she had this dark complexion, there were a few defects that she needed to correct at that point of time. But she had the hunger and she had this mellifluous voice of hers. My god, it was gorgeous," he said.

Aitraaz is a 2004 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor with Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vivek Shauq, Preeti Puri and Upasana Singh in supporting roles.

Image: Twitter/@jhonkahawaka