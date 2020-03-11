Anees Bazmee Shares Funny Holi Meme Starring Kartik Aaryan & Rajpal Yadav; Fans React

Director Anees Bazmee who is helming the sequel of cult horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious Holi meme featuring Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav.

The image shows Kartik on the left drenched in Holi colours versus Rajpal Yadav on the right from the original film where he played the role of Natwar aka Chhota Pandit. Responding to Bazmee's tweet, Aaryan wrote, "Sir Holi ke din same hi lagte hain sab" [sic]

Priyadarshan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu". The sequel is directed by Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film is set to release on July 31.

READ | Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani share 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS pics from their night shoot

Fans React

Netizens couldn't control their laughter seeing the hilarious meme. Many users dropped the 'laughing out loud' emojis and praised Rajpal Yadav's character in the film. Meanwhile, a few were also perturbed with the fact that Anees only tagged Kartik in the picture and didn't credit Yadav. In the end, many fans said that they can't wait to see the comic timing between Kartik and Rajpal Yadav.

READ | Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

"I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise. At the same time, I am thankful to the audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee (director) and Bhushan Kumar (for the sequel). I'm starting my shoot and I am very excited for it," Yadav said in a statement when he was signed in for Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiya 2".

READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan's quirkiness with hilarious caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.