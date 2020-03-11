Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Share 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS Pics From Their Night Shoot

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is basking in the success of his recent releases which have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a few sneak-peaks from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

To promote his recently-released romantic entertainer, Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan marked their presence at a dance reality show, During the show, Kartik Aaryan tried to perform a stunt and ended up injuring his right hand. It seems like Kartik Aaryan is now back in action, as the actor recently shared a series of sneak-peeks from the sets of his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. As seen in one of the pictures shared, Kartik Aaryan can be seen in a bomber jacket, beating the cold of Lucknow. The actor also captured the pictures of the moon and shared it on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, too, took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video, in which the actor can be seen warming-up, as she rests in front of the bonfire. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen donning a navy-blue coloured shawl. Take a look:

All about Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also stars Vidya Balan in the leading role.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

