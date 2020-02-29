'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani Joins Kartik Aaryan's Quirkiness With Hilarious Caption

Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the big shoes of Akshay Kumar as he gears up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor’s look in the ‘godman’ avatar like ‘Khiladi’ Kumar had made headlines when the film was announced in August. The actor has been enjoying the shoot for the horror-comedy, expressing his excitement about his sadhu look, driving the rickshaw, or playing football on the sets.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Reminds Fans Of Akshay Kumar' Entry Scene From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; Here's How

And even his leading lady Kiara Advani is joining in the fun. Kartik shared the first look of his co-star on Instagram on Saturday.

The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic moment. However, it was not just the first look of the Kabir Singh star in the movie, but it was also the first look of some other important members of the cast. The lead pair was not alone while sharing an intimate moment as they were surrounded by people whose faces were covered with hair.

READ: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar To Kartik-Sara: Which Jodi Has Ruled The BO So Far?

While Kartik wrote that one shouldn’t be so much in love to not spot the ‘chudail’ or ‘witch’, the question to ask was if he was talking about the people around him or the woman in his arms. The first installment is known for the ghost entering the female protagonist’s body, so that is always a possibility here too.

The ghost reciting the Bengali song Ami Je Tomar was another highlight of the movie, and Kiara had a quirky take on it, continuing it with ‘Baaki Sab Bekaar’ (everything else useless) in the comments. Kartik too posted a funny comment, saying he was the ‘comedy’ to her ‘horror.’

READ: Kartik Aaryan Enjoys 'bonfire Party' & 'football Sesh' On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets; Watch'

Here are the comments:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being helmed by veteran director Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The film, produced by T-Series, among others, hits the theatres on July 31, 2020.

READ: Kartik Aaryan On Meeting Sara Ali Khan's Half-brother Taimur For The First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.