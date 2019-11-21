Pagalpanti: Anees Bazmee Speaks About The Family Entertainer's Patriotic Touch

Anees Bazmee, who has several successful comedy entertainers under his belt, is famous for his precision as a filmmaker. Best-known for his work in films like No Entry and Welcome, the ace director is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Pagalpanti. While fans and critics have lauded the trailer of Pagalpanti for its funny comic sequences, Anees Bazmee recently revealed that there is much more to expect from the film than just comedy. Here are all the details.

Anees Bazmee breaks the ‘comic’ hype around Pagalpanti

In a recent media interaction, Anees Bazmee revealed that Pagalpanti is one of its kind, as the film is a mixture of two very different genres, patriotism and comedy. The director revealed that it was a very big challenge for him to shoot the movie, as patriotism is a serious matter and he did not want to hurt the sentiments of any citizen. He promised to deliver a story which will take the audience on a laughter riot and will give them goosebumps at the same time. Bazmee remarked that no other film has had such a mixture of genres before Pagalpanti.

Starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela in the leading roles, Pagalpanti chronicles the story of a group from India, as they set out on a vacation to only have their trip turn into a patriotic mission. Slated to release in theatres on November 22, 2019, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

John Abraham and his ‘patriotic’ legacy

Apart from being lauded for his performances in comedy entertainers like Housefull 2 and Welcome Back, John has also impressed the movie-goers with his performance in patriotic films like Parmanu, Satamev Jayate, and Batla House. Since Pagalpanti is the mixture of both the genres, fans have been waiting to witness John’s performance in the movie.

