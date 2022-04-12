'Anek': Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Anubhav Sinha's Film Gets New Release Date; Check

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his forthcoming action-flick Anek. The upcoming actioner will reunite director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15. Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

The film was first slated to release on March 31, 2022, but later it was postponed to May 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing another postponement, now Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has got a fresh release date.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' gets a new release date

As per the Instagram post by the trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Anek will release on May 27, 2022. Taran took to the photo-blogging site and wrote, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA: 'ANEK' NEW RELEASE DATE... #Anek - starring #AyushmannKhurrana, which was initially slated for release on 13 May 2022 - will now arrive on 27 May 2022... Directed by #AnubhavSinha... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar and #AnubhavSinha... NEW POSTER..."

Fans say, 'Hope this movie becomes the next blockbuster'

The film critic even dropped an intriguing poster that gives a glimpse of Khurrana's character in the upcoming film. The Vicky Donor actor looked fierce yet powerful in a new avatar. He could be seen donning an army costume with some protective gear, the actor even held a gun and it seems like he is on some serious mission. Well, fans were quick to respond and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Ayushmaan and Anubhav Sinha coming together means it will be fire," and another one wrote, "Hope this movie become next blockbuster after Kashmir file," and many even dropped hearts to the comments section.

More on Anek

Shot in the exquisite locations of the North East, Anek is considered Sinha's most ambitious and expensive project to date. Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Joshua. Earlier, the Andhadhun star had posted a snazzy picture of his look that left fans gushing. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 2, he wrote, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan!#Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022. Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk