Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-flick Anek. Meanwhile, the makers have dropped a teaser of the forthcoming film and netizens are already gushing over the same. The upcoming actioner will reunite director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek teaser out

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a teaser of his upcoming film, Anek. The short video has a voiceover by Khurrana, saying, "Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyu kuch hissey humse aaj bhi juda hain…Anek rahe Jab ek samaan.. Har hissey mein hindustan..The mission for peace begins! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan (Our country is made from different parts, then why some areas are still looked at differently. When there is equality in diversity, every corner becomes India).

The teaser sees Ayushmann in a fierce yet powerful new avatar. He could be seen donning an army costume with some protective gear, the actor even held a gun and it seems like he is on some serious mission. The teaser hints that the film revolves around Northeast India. The caption under the post read, "Desh ke har kone se uthegi ek hi aawaaz - Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Mission for peace begins! Trailer out tomorrow, Stay Tuned!". With this, the Article 15 actor also revealed that the trailer will be released on May 5, 2022.

Netizens were quick to respond and the comment section is proof of it. An Instagram user commented, "Just realized title aNEk had Northeast in it. Waiting for tomorrow", another one wrote, "WHAT TRAILER OUT TOMORROW OMG I CAN'T WAIT".

More on Anek

Anek is considered Anubhav Sinha's most ambitious and expensive project to date as the film is shot in the exquisite locations of the North East. Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Joshua. Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was first slated to release on March 31, 2022, but later it was postponed to May 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and now facing one more postponement, Anek will be released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk