Ayushmann Khurrana To Play The Role Of Undercover Cop In Anubhav Sinha-directorial 'Anek'

In the upcoming political action thriller Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is set to play an undercover cop. Despite the fact that he previously played a cop in Article 15, which was also directed by Anubhav, this will be his first time portraying such a character.

While talking about his character in the film, Ayushmann said that this is the first time the audience will see him in this avatar. Talking about the role of a cop he played before, he said “I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent,” he told ANI.

Further discussing his role, the Andhadhun actor added that Joshua on Anek Street is clever and smart. He understands his way around people and is capable of fighting evil individuals not just physically but also mentally.

He further mentioned that he was very excited to try his hands at portraying Joshua as it gave him an opportunity to explore something he hadn’t done before. He also said that he owes his audience to offering new experiences with each film.

Ayushman completed a decade in Bollywood

Besides his acting and singing, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choosing & portrayal of unique subjects through his films. On Wednesday the actor completed a decade since he made a debut in Bollywood with Vickey Donor also starring Yami Gautam. He played a character of a sperm donor in the film that later went on to become a big hit giving the 37-years-old actor a boost in his film career. Since then, he has made it a point to play a wide range of characters, many of which have been box office successes.

The actor celebrated completing a decade in Bollywood by posting a throwback picture from the set of the film Vicky Donor and even wrote a caption along with the picture.

See the post:

About Anek

Anek, a film co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, asks what it means to be an Indian above all its divisions and how one guy is on a mission to bring the country together! The film, which was shot in the northeast, will be released on May 27, 2022, after being pushed back from May 13 to allow the release of Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.'

(With Inputs from ANI)