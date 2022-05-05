'Anek' Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Sent On Secret Mission To Northeast India | Watch

The trailer of the political action thriller Anek, starring Aayushmann Khurrana, has been finally released by the makers. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha is shot extensively in and around Northeast India while highlighting the atrocities faced by the local residents. The film which is slated to hit the theatres on May 27, was pushed by a week to avoid a clash with the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The film marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with Anubhav after their hard-hitting film Article 15. Known for coming up with unconventional films and subjects, Ayushmann Khurana again hits the right chord with his upcoming film as he is seen playing a special agent in the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' trailer out; Watch

The gripping and intriguing trailer shows Ayushmann as an agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission to the Northeastern part of the country. Given the task to neutralise a threat being posed by separatists, the actor fights against a local group led by the formidable leader Johnson.

Later, the video shows him enlisting a woman to infiltrate the group to gather intelligence. With several localities being part of the project, the film tried hard to make sure that the state, as well as the people, get due recognition. Apart from the high octane action sequences and stunts that account for a visual treat to fans, Ayushmann's take on the Hindi language row, which has been making the headlines recently, is also the highlight of the entire trailer.

During a confrontation in the trailer, Ayushmann asks a man from Telangana about his thoughts on him as a North Indian. When the man says that it is probably because his Hindi is clean, Joshua replies, “So Hindi decides who is from the North and the South?” When the man says no, Joshua says, “So, it’s not about Hindi, either!. It should be only Indian."

Hitting on the untouched subject, the powerful film is sure to arouse patriotism among the audience. While sharing the video on Instagram, Anubhav Sinha's production house Benaras Media Works wrote, "भाषा अनेक, संस्कृति अनेक, वेश अनेक.. लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक - जीतेगा कौन? हिंदुस्तान! (Many Languages, cultures, disguises... But the country's spirit is only one - who will win? India!."

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

(Image: @BenarasMediaWorks/Instagram)