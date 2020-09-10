Angad Bedi Misses Being 'wild & Free Outdoors' As He Shares Shirtless Beach Pic

Recently, Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, on social media, revealed that he misses the ‘wild and free outdoors’. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad Bedi shared a few shirtless pictures of himself, as he enjoyed a run on a beach. In the pictures shared, Angad can be seen donning a white pant, with a towel wrapped around his neck. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor.

Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

Angad's post

With the pictures shared, Angad Bedi wrote: ‘Miss the sun.. sand and sea!!! #outdoors wild and free, the #outdoors wild and free. #adventure #travel’. The picture seemingly left fans drooling over the actor, as soon after the picture was posted, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded Angad Bedi for maintaining a fine physique. Some fans also expressed their wish to enjoy a getaway. Take a look at how fans reacted to Angad’s post:

Also Read | 50 Cent Lauds LeBron James' NBA Postseason Feat With Unusual Photoshopped Post

Fans React

The actor recently made it to the news when he, in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled how his father reacted when he learned that his son wished to marry Neha Dhupia. The actor mentioned that his father, Bishan Singh Bedi, gave him a subtle expression and asked him whether it was necessary to get married. Soon after Angad’s revelation, Neha Dhupia, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter. Take a look:

Also Read | 50 Cent Lauds LeBron James' NBA Postseason Feat With Unusual Photoshopped Post

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena and how she became the first female pilot in combat. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film hit the theatres on August 12, 2020. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Angad Bedi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena’s brother in the movie.

Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next show, Mumbhai. The shows stars Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar and Sikander Kher in the leading roles. Reportedly, the show will stream on ALT Balaji.

(Image credits: Angad Bedi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.