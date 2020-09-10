CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

The Supreme Court has directed petitioners to serve the copies of the petition to Union of India to consider their request for provisional admissions to universities after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to conduct compartment examinations for Class X and Class XII in September. The three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar then directed the matter to be posted for September 14.

The primary concern of the petitioners was that it would be impossible for the CBSE to safely hold the exams amid a pandemic. After the top court dismissed the plea to cancel the exams, petitioners raised concerns that the admissions in colleges and universities are drawing to an end and they won’t be able to get admissions even if they clear the exams.

“College admissions for PG and UG courses came to end on August 31. The problem is two-fold, compartment exams were notified on September 4 after the Court issued notice. Now exams are to be held on September 22 to 29,” Advocate Vivek Tankha told the bench.

Read: COVID-19: CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams To Be Held From Sep 22-29

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: SC Refuses To Stay Exams, Students Asked To File Fresh Plea

Tankha said that the question about the safety of students has already been dealt with in the UGC, NEET matter, but compartment exams from September 22 will lead to their whole year being wasted. The bench responded that even if they issue a notice to all the universities regarding the issue, there would be no percentage available with the students for admissions.

CBSE cancelled remaining exams

In June, the CBSE decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the country. However, the exams for Class XII were kept as “optional”, which meant students could have either opted to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results or apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores.

Read: CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Applying For Up-gradation Of Affiliation

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Likely To Be Held In September