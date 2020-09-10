50 Cent Lauds LeBron James' NBA Postseason Feat With Unusual Photoshopped Post

Los Angeles Lakers' 112-102 win over the Houston Rockets saw LeBron James became the player with most postseason victories in NBA history. The 35-year-old notched his 162nd playoff win on Tuesday, thereby dethroning NBA legend Derek Fisher to the top spot.

LeBron drew plaudits from fans and experts alike as his 36-point showing helped the Lakers take a crucial 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semi-finals. However, a particular congratulatory message from rapper 50 Cent turned the heads of most NBA fans, mostly due to the unusual photo the rapper posted through his Instagram handle.

50 Cent congratulates LeBron James with photoshopped post

50 Cent shared two images through his social media handle - one being an image of LeBron James with the caption 'Most playoff wins all-time,' and the second image of his face photoshopped onto the body of the Lakers star. The rapper wrote in the caption, "STOP PLAYING ALL WE DO IS WIN. KING SH*T ONLY @kingjames (LeBron James)."

The photoshopped image drew instant reaction from fans, with most puzzled at the meaning behind the 45-year-old's unusual post. One fan titled the image 'LeBron Cent,' meanwhile another labelled it 'King Cent.' Meanwhile some fans were left stunned how real the photoshopped image looked.

Lakers vs Rockets highlights

On Tuesday, LeBron James was the pick of the bunch as he led his side with an immaculate two-way performance. In addition to dropping 36 points, LeBron added seven rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of play. In defence, the three-time NBA champion notched a season-high 4 blocks. The 35-year-old carried his side in the first half scoring 29 points in the first two quarters. In the second half, it was Rajon Rondo who led the attack, scoring 21 points and nine assists, carrying the Lakers to the finish line. Anthony Davis supplemented with 26 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

For Houston, the duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook scored a combined 63 points, but lack of support from the rest of the team means they find themselves trailing 2-1 in the semi-final series. Houston has suffered back-to-back defeat to the Lakers since coming out on top in Game 1. Mike D'Antoni's men will need to dig deep and find a way past the rampant Lakers if the Rockets are to make the Western Conference Finals. The two sides will meet again on Thursday (Friday IST) for Game 4.

(Image Credits: 50 Cent Instagram)