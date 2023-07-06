Ghoomer First Look: Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher's Chemistry Is Unmissable

Actor Angad Bedi was last seen in the OTT anthology series Lust Stories. He established himself in a romantic persona in the series. Now, he’s set to embody the persona of the romantic hero yet again in Ghoomer.

3 things you need to know:

Angad Bedi will reunite with director R Balki after Lust Stories in Ghoomer.

He will be seen alongside actress Saiyami Kher.

Kher will be seen as a paraplegic sportsperson.

Ghoomer’s first look features a romantic tone

The makers of the film recently shared an image for Ghoomer. In the image, both Bedi and Kher appeared to have impeccable chemistry. Both of them wore traditional attires, and their background gave a festive and jubilant feel to it. See the first look of Ghoomer here.

(A recently released still for the upcoming Angad Bedi-Saiyami Kher film Ghoomer | Image: cutting_shots/Twitter)

As per ANI, Ghoomer is going to be a “triumphant” story, featuring an array of emotions. Moreover, it will also showcase the subtle nuances of human bonds.

Angad Bedi heaps praise on R Balki

Angad Bedi also spoke about his director R Balki. While speaking with the news agency, he said, “Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories, unlike any other filmmaker.” Angad said that Balki takes his time to write characters and add depth to them. He said that Balki’s characters are “in tune with life,” and added that their characters have a love story, which is largely about the human spirit. Concludingly, he said that the film will surely touch the hearts of the millions of people who will watch it.

(Angad Bedi alongside director R Balki | Image: angadbedi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Ghoomer. With only the first brief look of the film out, a trailer is expected to release soon. The release date for the Angad Bedi starrer is yet to be announced.