Angad Bedi Wishes His 'best Friend' And Father Bishan Singh Bedi On His Birthday

As the former Indian cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi recently turned 76, his son and actor Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt note for him on social media while going down memory lane and revisiting some memorable glimpses of his father. On the other hand, even Angad Bedi’s wife Neha Dhupia wished her father-in-law on his birthday.

Angad Bedi gets nostalgic on father Bishan Singh Bedi’s birthday

Angad Bedi recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip depicting a slideshow of some of the memorable moments of his father Bishan Singh Bedi. In the caption, he penned a sweet birthday note for his father stating that he is a great man for the world but for him, he is his father and his best friend. He then wished him to stay fighting fit and mentioned that the world wanted to listen to his voice again. He wrote, “Happy birthday Pitaji!!! For the world you are a great man.. but for me you are my father.. my best friend. Stay fighting fit!! The world wants to hear your voice once again..” (sic)

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of Angad and his father along with a birthday note. She wrote, “Happy birthday dad… you really are the truth legends are made of… we love you with all our heart” (sic) Take a look-

For the unversed, Bishan Singh Bedi is among the notable left-arm spinners in Indian Test history. He represented team India for 14 years from 1966 to 1979, playing a total of 67 Tests. He is among the highest wicket-takers for India, bagging 266 wickets in his career. He had even played for India in the 1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cup and achieved a record when he crossed the highest economical figures of that era, with figures of 12-8-6-1 in the 1975 World Cup.

Image: Instagram/@angadbedi