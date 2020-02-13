Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan, Kareena's Emotion-packed Thrill Ride One To Watch Out For

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited Angrezi Medium trailer has finally been unveiled and it is absolutely endearing. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, the film is a sequel to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium.

Angrez Medium trailer unveiled

The three-minute trailer starts with Khan attending a function at his daughter's (Radhika Madan) school. And since, she's won an award, the parents are called to deliver a speech in her honor. However, considering Irrfan does not know the dialect, he delivers his two-line speech in broken English. The rest of the trailer narrates a chain reaction of events, emphasizing the fact that Irrfan's daughter (Radhika) wants to go abroad to study, but due to the lack of money, he is unable to send her.

Several stills show excessive lengths Irrfan goes to fulfill his daughter's dream. Khan plays a doting father in the film, stealing everyone's hearts and the film promises to be an absolutely inspiring, emotional and engaging watch.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the film, Hindi Medium. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, features Irrfan’s comeback to the silver screen after a brief hiatus that he took for medical reasons. The cast includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles. As the movie pairs Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Irrfan Khan, netizens are eager to see the chemistry that the two Bollywood biggies share. It is set to hit ticketing counters on March 20, 2019.

