Recently, the makers of Angrezi Medium dropped a fresh poster of the film after much-anticipation. As soon as the poster was shared by the makers on Twitter, fans across the country expressed their excitement on social media to witness Irrfan Khan's performance in movies after a long time.

While fans were busy shooting their opinions on the newly-released poster, celebrities, too, seemed excited about the upcoming movie. Recently, Deepika Padukone shared some unseen pictures of Angrezi Medium. However, the actor later deleted the post. Here are the details.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Ranveer Singh, See Pic

Deepika Padukone deletes an unseen still from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium

Recently, Deepika Padukone, who last graced the big screen with Chhapaak, took to her official Instagram handle to share some unseen pictures from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. In the now-deleted post, Irrfan Khan could be seen standing in the middle of a busy street, as he conversed with the owner of the Ghasitaram Mishtan Bhandar, a sweet-shop vendor in Delhi.

In the picture that was shared by the Cocktail actor, Irrfan Khan could be seen wearing a safety headgear with a buttoned jacket. Take a look at the now-deleted Instagram post:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Top Fan-favourite Songs That Everyone Must Listen To

All about 'Angrezi Medium'

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles.

Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner Maddock Films. Take look at the newly-released poster for the film:

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Checking Out Deepika Padukone's Greenroom On 'Love Aaj Kal' sets

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Got Us Completely Bowled Over By Pulling Off Formal Wear Like A Pro

(Image: Deepika Padukone, Angrezi Medium Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.