Anil Devgan's Demise: Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Pay Respects

Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handle on Tuesday to pay their heartfelt condolences on filmmaker Anil Devgan's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn shared on social media that his cousin brother Anil passed away on Monday night at the age of 51.

Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Farhan Akhtar, director Shekhar Kapur, and many more expressed grief on his demise. Actor Ali Fazal tweeted, “Am so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother Ajay bhai. Will pray for him. Condolences to the entire family," while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a folded hands emoji on Ajay's tweet.

Director Shekhar Kapur wrote, "Really sorry to hear the news, Ajay. God bless his soul. Thoughts with you and your family. Please take care. Much love.' [sic] Ajay Devgn shared the news of Anil Devgan's demise on Twitter, saying the filmmaker will be deeply missed by the family and his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADFF)

A source close to the Bollywood star told PTI that the director, best known for helming the action film "Raju Chacha", passed away following a brief illness. "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Anil Devgan started his career as an assistant director on films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" (1998) and "Hindustan Ki Kasam" (1999), both starring Ajay Devgn. He eventually made his directorial debut with "Raju Chacha" in 2000, also featuring Ajay Devgn and marking his production debut. Post "Raju Chacha", Anil Devgan directed two more films, the 2005 thriller "Blackmail" and the romantic-drama "Haal-e-Dil", which released in 2008.

