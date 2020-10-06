Dia Mirza Pens Condolence Message On Ajay Devgn's Cousin, Director Anil Devgan's Demise

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's cousin, filmmaker Anil Devgan, breathed his last on Monday. He was 51. Ajay Devgn shared the news of Anil Devgan's demise on Twitter, saying the filmmaker will be deeply missed by the family and his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADFF).

Paying her respects, actor Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Deepest condolences to the family have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him." [sic]. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh too expressed his grief.

Deepest condolences to you and your family... May his soul rest in peace... #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tCve4nArZO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2020

A source close to the Bollywood star told PTI that the director, best known for helming the action film "Raju Chacha", passed away following brief illness. "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Anil Devgan started his career as an assistant director on films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" (1998) and "Hindustan Ki Kasam" (1999), both starring Ajay Devgn. He eventually made his directorial debut with "Raju Chacha" in 2000, also featuring Ajay Devgn and marking his production debut. Post "Raju Chacha", Anil Devgan directed two more films, the 2005 thriller "Blackmail" and the romantic-drama "Haal-e-Dil", which released in 2008.

(with PTI inputs)

