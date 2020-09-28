Ajay Devgn To Play A Grey Character In First-ever Collaboration With YRF? Read Details

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to collaborate with Yash Raj Production for the first time to create a fresh franchise, similar to the Dhoom series. According to a report by Mid-Day, the film will feature Ajay Devgn in the role of an antagonist who has a distinctive personality. The film is also expected to star Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, in a lead role. The shooting of this untitled film is expected to start in the early months of 2021.

Ajay Devgn in a negative role?

Actor Ajay Devgn and Ahaan Panday are all set to be seen in an upcoming Aditya Chopra film for the first time. The film will be directed by Shiv Rawail and is expected to showcase Ajay Devgn in a negative yet memorable avatar. A source close to Mid-Day spoke about the upcoming film and how it will be similar to the Dhoom franchise.

The source said that Aditya Chopra has been quite boosted about the success of the Dhoom series and is hence contemplating developing another franchise. The producer is aware of Ajay Devgn’s massive fan following and hence believes he will be a safe bet to kick start the action series. The report also suggests that the team is in talks with action director Tom Struthers and SeaYoung Oh, who have worked on various international projects individually.

The report further said that the new project, just like the Dhoom series, will have an overshadowing antagonist who is expected to steal the show. The pattern of this film will be along the lines of Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan’s characters from Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 respectively. Producer Aditya Chopra has hence decided to come up with a cool and savvy character with grey shades. Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in various avatars in the project, some of which will involve the use of prosthetics.

Actor Ajay Devgn also has a few other highly-anticipated films in hand. He will be seen in a sports-drama entertainer, titled Maidan, which is expected to release in August 2021. The film is being directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.

