Did You Know Anil Kapoor Almost Rejected '1942: A Love Story'?

Anil Kapoor was offered the film 1942: A Love Story. The film 1942: A Love Story released in the year 1994 and is remembered as an iconic film till date because of romantic songs composed by RD Burman. This film was one of the first love stories offered to actor Anil Kapoor but the actor nearly rejected it, here's why?

All about why Anil Kapoor rejected the film 1942: A Love Story

Actor Anil Kapoor said that he did not find himself romantic enough and thus suggested the makers to opt for another actor like Aamir Khan or Bobby Deol. But after doing the film, the actor felt good about taking the right decision. Anil Kapoor had to lose weight, cut his hair, trim his moustache and also work on his costume to get into the character. After actually doing the film, Anil Kapoor realised that he cannot imagine anybody else in his role.

The film 1942: A Love Story was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that he had never done a romantic film before 1942: A Love Story and that is the reason it made him very uncomfortable. He initially felt awkward and told the makers that would not be able to do a role like this and asked them for a substitute. However, the filmmakers remained adamant to their choice and that made him do the film.

The film 1942: A Love Story is popular for the songs Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Kuch Na Kaho and Rim Jhim. Anil Kapoor is currently prepping up for his upcoming movie which is a crime action film. The film includes a star cast of actors like Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi and actor Anil Kapoor. The film is based on the era when modernization took over the country which led to people losing jobs.

