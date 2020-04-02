The Debate
Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Pics Will Take You Back In Time

Bollywood News

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were seen in a lot of movies in the 90s. Here are a few adorable pictures of the duo that will make you want to watch their films.

Anil Kapoor

The adorable duo Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were seen together in more than 10 films in the 90s. They were last seen together in the movie Total Dhammal and fans loved to watch their favourite duo together on-screen after such a long time. Take a look at some of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's pictures that are totally unmissable. 

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's pictures are totally unmissable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Also Read:  Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Making Women-centric Films And The Difficulties He Faced

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Thes adorable pictures Anil Kapoor posted on his Instagram account along with Madhuri Dixit were from their promotions for the movie Total Dhammal. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's on-screen was much loved by their fans and almost all of their films together were superhit. 

Also Read: Memorable Family Pictures From Anil Kapoor's Instagram That You Would Love To See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rarephotoclub 📷📷 (@rarephotoclub) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rarephotoclub 📷📷 (@rarephotoclub) on

Actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been friends for a very long time and also share a great bond. These throwback pictures of the duo were from one of the sets of their movies. Some of their hit films together were Beta, Ram Lakhan and Tezaab. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor made a comeback to Bollywood with their film Total Dhammal after years, but the film did not do well. 

Also Read: John Abraham's Best Films According To IMDb Ratings

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Moments From 'Sacred Games 2' That Will Make One Re-watch The Season

 

 

