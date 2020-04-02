Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Pics Will Take You Back In Time

The adorable duo Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were seen together in more than 10 films in the 90s. They were last seen together in the movie Total Dhammal and fans loved to watch their favourite duo together on-screen after such a long time. Take a look at some of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's pictures that are totally unmissable.

Thes adorable pictures Anil Kapoor posted on his Instagram account along with Madhuri Dixit were from their promotions for the movie Total Dhammal. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's on-screen was much loved by their fans and almost all of their films together were superhit.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been friends for a very long time and also share a great bond. These throwback pictures of the duo were from one of the sets of their movies. Some of their hit films together were Beta, Ram Lakhan and Tezaab. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor made a comeback to Bollywood with their film Total Dhammal after years, but the film did not do well.

