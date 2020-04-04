Kareena Kapoor Says 'Pasta La Vista' As She Flaunts Jewellery Made By Son Taimur; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has shared yet another adorable update from her 'QuaranTimDiaries'. The actor has posted a selfie through her Instagram account where she can be seen sporting a neckpiece made from pasta. She captioned the post and said, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries".

Have a look:

Read | 'We need to help each other': Kareena Kapoor pledges support to UNICEF, GIVE India & IAHV

The actor had earlier shared a series of paintings made by Taimur whom she had hailed her 'In House Picasso' through social media. Kareena has been posting updates to entertain her fans during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The 'Kurbaan' actor and her family even pledged to donate an undisclosed amount to various relief organizations like the UNICEF, PM CARES Relief fund and others.

Read | Kareena Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu painting with their kids in this throwback pic is too cute

Kareena Kapoor seems to be making the most of her time indoors amid self-quarantine to keep her social media game strong. The actor often posts stunning selfies and sun-kissed photos to treat her fans with a glimpse of her activities during the lockdown.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's sunkissed picture in Kaftan results in sweet banter with Rhea Kapoor

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to gift Taimur THIS priceless gift; Know Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.