Anil Kapoor And Anupam Kher's Early Morning Conversations Are All Things Fun; Watch

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a fun video of him with Anupam Kher, as the duo spoke about Kher's ligament tear, Anil office and more.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher recently engaged in a fun morning session, which was all about their goofy American accents, Kher's ligament tear, and coffee. The duo could be seen seated at a balcony in Anil Kapoor's residence, with Anupam admiring Kapoor for having created a soothing environment in his house and office. The camera then panned to the lush green trees around Anil's house as the duo continued to discuss various other things. 

Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher engage in a fun conversation on Saturday morning 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 22, the Mr India star uploaded the video which was recorded by him. The clip opened up with Anil asking "How is the morning?" to which Kher responded, "Fantastic. And, the environment that you have created in your house, on the third floor, which is your office. It is beautiful, it is nice. I like it and I also like the posture you are sitting in."

Anil then spoke about his posture and said, "This is a posture for all the yogis and saints. (This is how) They sit and attain nirvana.". Anupam then expressed how he wished to sit in the same posture, but he couldn't due to his left leg. As Anil asked him about it, Kher quipped,"It is better, I am getting a bucket full of ice for it." Anil then wished him a speedy recovery and signed off by saying, "I love you." 

In the caption, Anil mentioned, "Conversations between #KapoorAndKher!! Ignore the accent!! Enjoy the morning!", while Anupam also shared the same video and wrote, "Coffee, torn ligament and American accent! Sunday morning with my friend@AnilKapoor! Enjoy!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Only yesterday, Anupam shared a video of him dipping his feet in a bucket full of ice as he tried to soothe his leg pain. He wrote in the caption, "When you tear your ligament and people laugh when you tell them how?". In the comments section, his son Sikandar Kher wrote, "It is pretty ridiculous and a little bit of a laughing matter to be honest." Take a look. 

READ | Anupam Kher stresses on importance of vaccinations: 'Don't want to die from COVID clutter'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Anil will now be seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Fighter, while Anupam Kher has films like The Kashmir Files, Uunchai among others in the pipeline. 

