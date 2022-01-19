As the filming of one of the iconic Bollywood movies, Mr India, began today, i.e. on 19 January in the year 1985, the producer Boney Kapoor went down memory lane and shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the film on social media. The video clip gave fans many of the unseen memories of the cast members including Anil Kapoor, late actor Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, late actor Amrish Puri and others.

The moment Boney Kapoor's video surfaced on the internet, the fans began reacting to the video by pouring hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and stating how much they loved the movie. Take a look t the full BTS video of the film, Mr India unveiled by Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor goes down memory lane and shares Mr India BTS video

Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip depicting some of the beautiful and memorable behind the scenes glimpses of his movie, Mr India. The video gave a closer look at how Boney Kapoor was completely involved during the shooting of the film as he can be seen in the video having conversations with the cast and crew of the film including the lead cast, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It further gave a sneak peek at how the entire team of the film had so much fun while shooting.

In the caption, he revealed how the present date in 1985 was the same day when they began shooting for this film and added that he was sharing some of the moments from the making of the film with everyone. The caption read, "It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India, sharing some moments from the making of the film." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Manish Malhotra, Aroh Welankar and others took to Boney Kapoor's latest Instagram post and cheered for the amazing film. On the other hand, many fans flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis to depict how amazed they were at watching the behind the scenes clip of the film. Many others also reminisced the late legendary actors Sridevi and Amrish Puri while revealing how this was their favourite childhood film. Take a look at some of the reactions to Boney Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

