Late film producer Surinder Kapoor was known for bankrolling several films and also for serving as the President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India. He passed away on September 24, 2011, at the age of 85. As Saturday, September 24, 2022, marks the late producer's 11th death anniversary, his children Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor remembered him and penned sweet notes.

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram series to share a monochrome picture of his father. Along with the photo, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor in a heartfelt note mentioned how he tries to be more like his father. The actor lauded his late father for his "honesty and loyalty" and added he is missing him. He wrote, "It's been 11 years since we lost our father. 11 years of trying to be more like him, of modeling out characters along his so we can be better people..." Anil Kapoor continued, "His honesty and loyalty towards his friends and his progressiveness with his children are traits we continue to aspire to. Missing you a little extra today Papa."

Boney Kapoor pays tribute to his late father

Film producer Boney Kapoor also penned a sweet note for his late father. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of his father and wrote about how the latter still inspires him to have compassion and empathy. Kapoor further added that he believes his father is still protecting his family. Boney Kapoor wrote, "It’s been 11 years since he passed away, our father still inspires us to have compassion and empathy for all. He maintained that without these, personal success holds less value. He was a tall man who towered against all odds and gave us the solid foundation that made it possible for us to achieve what we have." "We still feel his presence around us, Leading us, guiding us & protecting us," he added.

Sanjay Kapoor went down memory lane to share some unseen pictures of his father. One of the photos also featured the late Prithviraj Kapoor. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Miss you dad."

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor/Facebook/@anilkapoor/PTI