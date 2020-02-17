Anil Kapoor And Harshvardhan Kapoor's Combined Net Worth Is Staggering; Check Details

Harshvardhan Kapoor has finally started filming for his next film which is a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. The film will also see the real-life father-son duo play the reel life characters as Anil Kapoor will be donning the role of Abhinav Bindra’s father in the film.

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s combined net worth

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. He has starred in numerous films in India and overseas as well. In a career spanning over 49 years, Anil Kapoor has bagged numerous awards including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

Anil Kapoor has an estimated net worth of ₹85 crores to date. He is one of the most highly respected and paid actors we have in the industry today.

On the other hand, his son Harshvardhan Kapoor has just ventured into Bollywood. His debut role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya earned him many accolades from all corners of the industry. Harshvardhan won several awards for his role in the film.

Even though the exact numbers are not available, one can estimate Harshvardhan Kapoor’s net worth to be more than ₹10 lakhs. Being the son of one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, Harshvardhan Kapoor has proved his acting mettle with films like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. It will be no surprise if the father-son duo has spiked their fees for the upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic.

The shooting for the film has finally taken off after a delay of almost three years. This will be the first time that the audience will see Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor together on the silver screen. The film is an adaptation of Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

