Anil Kapoor Joins Son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor In Abhinav Bindra's Biopic

Bollywood actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor took to his social media to announce his next film. The actor is expected to feature in the autobiography of Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra. The movie that was announced in 2016 has been in the making for a long time. In the social media post shared in the wee hours of February 16, Harshvarrdhan expressed his gratitude and also shared an important piece of information about the film. Here is all you need to know about Abinav Bindra's biopic.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Said THIS When A Fan Photoshopped Him In Her Own Picture

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Begins 'running Prep' For 'AK Vs AK' In #WednesdayWorkout Video

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor to unite for Abhinav Bindra's biopic

According to the social media post, Abhinav Bindra's biopic will also feature Anil Kapoor, making it his first collaboration with son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The forthcoming movie will mark the directorial debut of documentary director Heeraz Marfatia. While the preparations for the movie have begun, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020. And if all goes as the planned schedule, the movie will hit the marquee by 2021.

Reports suggest that Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of Harsh's father in the film. The biopic is reported to be adapted from Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography – A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Kapoor's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Wondering 'who' It Is

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'AK Vs AK' To Feature Sonam, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is busy preparing for his role in Takht. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be a tale of betrayal and family feud. The movie that is expected to go on floors soon, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.