Anil Kapoor's 'AK Vs AK' To Feature Sonam, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

It was recently reported by an entertainment portal that Shahid Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap would star together in a film which was tiled AK vs SK. The film will revolve around the story where Anurag playing a filmmaker would kidnap Shahid Kapoor’s wife. It has been years since this film was discussed and the film has not seen any updates. However now according to a news portal, Shahid’s role in the film is expected to be replaced with Anil Kapoor and the script as well will undergo slight changes.

Also Read | Malang: Salman Khan Uses THIS Popular Dialogue To React On Anil Kapoor's Film Trailer

Not just Anil Kapoor, AK vs AK will also feature Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Trip Down The Memory Lane; Shares Old Photo Of Boney Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

The name of the film has now changed to AK vs AK with Anil Kapoor’s involvement in the film. According to the sources of an entertainment portal, an online streaming platform has agreed to air the show. The con drama will undergo several changes so as to fit the requirements of Anil Kapoor. The same source mentioned that, instead of a wife like in the previous script, this script will see Anil’s daughter getting kidnapped by the filmmaker.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Go Gaga Over Film; Compared To Baahubali 2

Many such changes will be undertaken by the makers of this upcoming project. The film is also said to bring forth the involvement of the entire Kapoor family. The source affiliated with entertainment portal mentioned that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be one to get kidnapped in the film. The movie will also feature Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in this thrilling drama. This project will mark the debut of Sonam and Anil on the online platform.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Reply To Being Questioned About Kissing Scenes Will Make Fans Laugh Out Loud

Source: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.