Anil Kapoor Believes Daughter Sonam Kapoor Will Be 'perfectionist' In Her Role As A Mother

While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement came as a sweet surprise for fans, Sonam's father and superstar Anil Kapoor was left ecstatic with the news. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed he was 'extremely emotional and happy' on learning about his daughter's pregnancy, adding that Sonam will be a 'perfectionist' in her role as a mother.

“Sonam is a perfectionist in whatever she does. And I’m sure she would be a perfect mother, too," he said. He further mentioned how Sonam is somewhat like the other great women in the family, including her mother Sunita Kapoor, aunt Kaveeta Bhambhani Singha and her maternal grandmother. "They all have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers, and I’m sure Sonam will also be just like that,” he stated.

Anil Kapoor talks about daughter Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy

Further talking about the Neerja star, Anil Kapoor said, "I’ve been to her London house, Delhi house and now her Mumbai house is also getting ready and it’s absolutely beautiful and fabulous." Anil iterated how Sonam would shine professionally as a working mother.

"My wife has always worked in America. Sonam’s maasi is one of the best interior decorators, and even my mother-in-law used to work a lot," the superstar mentioned as he went on to talk about Sonam's passion for her work, her family and now, for motherhood. "Whatever she does, she does it with a lot of heart. She’s all heart, everybody knows that. She’s very generous, very giving.”

Anil also spilt beans on Sonam's work front, stating she's looking forward to getting back. "People just love her. She has not had a [film] release for quite some time, but people still remember her. The kind of work she has done, the body work she has [to her credit], and she’s done some special films, I’m sure she’s going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work," he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting a baby in March. Dropping pictures from a maternity shoot, they wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAMKAPOOR/ FACEBOOK/ @ANILSKAPOOR)