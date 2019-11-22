Anil Kapoor: Check Out The Pagalpanti Actor's Most Dapper Looks

Anil Kapoor has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. The actor has now worked in Bollywood for several decades now. He is all set for the release of a multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. He also shared a lot of pictures and videos on his social media for the promotions of this movie. Pagalpanti is helmed by Anees Bazmee.The movie stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Ileana D'cruz in lead roles.

The promotions of Pagalpanti movie are in order. The whole cast and crew are having a lot of fun during these promotions. The actor took to his social media to share a post regarding the last day of the movie. This is where he appeared alongside his cast and crew. Check out the post from Anil Kapoor's Instagram.

Anil Kapoor's dapper looks

Anil Kapoor is popular for his style and fashion sense. Anil certainly knows how to pull off a three-piece. He always serves us with the best looks on his social media. Let's check out the actor's most dapper looks.

The actor wears layered clothing with utmost style and elegance. The 62-year-old actor is still one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood and many fans look up to him when it comes to fashion and dressing style. Here are some more pictures of the actor.

