Anil Kapoor Shares The Last Day Pic From The Promotions Of Pagalpanti

Anil Kapoor is a popular Indian movie actor. The actor is famous among the audience for his iconic roles in movies like Nayak, Welcome, Race 3, among the others. The actor has been in the film industry for three decades now and is celebrated for his work in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor is among the elite actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is currently working the promotions for his upcoming movie Pagalpanti which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz and Urvashi Rautela in key roles.

The promotions of Pagalpanti movie are in order. The whole cast and crew are having a lot of fun during these promotions. In fact, today was the last day of Pagalpanti promotions. The actor took it to his social media to share a post regarding the last day of Pagalpanti. This is where he appeared alongside his cast and crew. Check out the post from Anil Kapoor's Instagram.

Pulkit Samrat, who is also going to appear in this movie, also shared a lot of posts regarding the promotions of Pagalpanti. He recently shared the Pagalpanti Carnival where the whole cast was present. He even shared his look for the movie promotions. Check it out here.

With only one day to go, Pagalpanti's hype is increasing. The movie is releasing on November 22. The audience is stoked to see Anil Kapoor along with other actors.

