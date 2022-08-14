Anil Kapoor Condoles Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Demise; 'Visionary And A True Indian Patriot'

In a major loss to the business world, billionaire business magnate and veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala, famously referred to as the "Big Bull of Dalal street" passed away at the age of 62. Mourning the sudden demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Anil Kapoor remembered his 'dear friend' and penned an emotional note for him.

Anil Kapoor mourns the loss of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Taking to his Twitter handle on August 14, Anil Kapoor shared a picture featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Sharing the picture, he stated that the business was always his 'dear friend' and had always been a 'well-wisher' for his family.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor even stated how he held a special place in the former's daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's life. The tweet read, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well-wisher of my family… especially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly."

Condoling his demise, PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Indian billionaire had a sudden cardiac arrest, which was the cause of his death. Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital informed, "He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease. Jhunjhunwala was on chronic dialysis & was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty"

The 'Big Bull of Dalal Street' was known in the market for his uncommonly wise intellect. The 62-year-old business magnate had a net worth of $5.5 billion. He was survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Image: PTI